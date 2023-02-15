Women in small businesses trained on computer skills

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Over 300 women in Mashonaland Central were trained in computer skills to enable them to harness technology in marketing and advertising their small businesses.

The training, which was done by Young Women in Business (YWIB), was inspired by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa’s work in empowering young girls and women.

YWIB president Ms Apphia Nyasha Musavengana said that an upper-middle-class economy envisaged in 2030 needs an empowered woman.

“We needed 100 people but we ended up training more than 300 women. Women are eager for opportunities that empower them. This is what drives vision 2030,” she said.

“Women are transforming their lives through various business ventures. We are supporting them to boost their businesses through loan facilities.”

Women of different age groups were part of the training.

“I urge women to continue learning new things. This is not the age of keeping your records on small pieces of paper which you might lose. Use the internet to store information, communicate and create your brands,” she said.

“The certificate you will receive is recognised in the job market. We are inclusive of everyone including women with disabilities. Our provincial coordinator for the deaf and people with disability is deaf.”

A farmer, Ms Fungai Mapira (58) said education has no age and she was keen to learn about new technology and gadgets.

Through the training, Ms Mapira said she saw the need to acquire a laptop to digitalise her transactions and market her products.

“I am a former manager of a local supermarket and I retired in 2011. I had exposure to computers but technology is evolving. I am now a farmer but this training opened my eyes to many possibilities to grow my business,” she said.

“I was selling cabbages and green maize to people who can come to my farm but I can have a bigger market from faraway places. This is improving my prices and ensuring that I don’t lose money to middlemen.

“This training can benefit a lot of women who are into vending and other small businesses. I am also thinking of opening a school of computers in Glendale.”

Ms Grace Mudzingwa said she never took computers seriously when she was still in school but has now realised how important they are in business transactions.