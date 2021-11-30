Women in open day market

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

The Graca Machel Trust, Network of African Business Women (NABW) Zimbabwe in collaboration with the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, Community Small and Medium Enterprises Development are set to conduct a women’s open day market in Harare to exhibit women’s products across sectors.

The Trust has been engaging women in business especially those in the small to medium and micro as well as informal sectors on challenges they were facing in their businesses.

In an effort to address one of the biggest challenges experienced by businesswomen of lack of access to wider markets, NABW will be hosting a quarterly series of Women’s Market Day events.

Covid-19-induced lockdowns led to markets closures resulting in perishable goods being lost. Because of this challenge, the women are now calling for capital to facilitate value addition and preservation of agricultural products.

The women are encouraged to be innovative financially and technologically and improve on digital marketing.

“The Women’s Market Day will also be held in different provinces in order to give access to all women across the country to participate. It is aimed at exhibiting women’s products across sectors, especially at the MSME level, providing market space for women to sell their products and linking women businesses with financiers, marketers and quality experts who will be able to assist women address some of the challenges they have,” said the Trust in a statement.

Ministries of SMEs, Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Industry and Trade, Corporates, Zimtrade, Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ), Buy Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Women’s Microfinance Bank (ZWMB), Professional Women, Executives and Business Women’s Forum (PROWEB), banking sector and development partners among others are expected to be part of the event.