Women entrepreneurs trained for export business to graduate next month, Zim Trade

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The country’s trade promotion body, Zim Trade will next month hold a graduation ceremony for female entrepreneurs that have undergone training under its Next She Exporter incubation programme.

This was said by Zim Trade’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Allan Majuru, on the sidelines of its meeting with Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

“We have two flagship events, the Next She Exporter and Eagle’s Nest. The Next She Exporter is an incubation programme meant to help women-led enterprises get into the mainstream export business.

“So, on the 27th of March we are going to have a pass-out parade for our female entrepreneurs who have managed to make it from last year and are also now exporting,” he said.

The Eagle’s Nest targets youth-led businesses to assist them enter the export business.