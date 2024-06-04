Women empowerment take centre stage in light of climate-induced drought

Peter Tanyanyiwa

Herald Correspondent

In an effort to compliment Government’s efforts to strengthen food security in view of the El Niño-induced drought, the Sprout Women Empowerment Trust (SWET) has launched a women empowerment program in Chitungwiza and Chiweshe. The program equips women in the two areas with the necessary skills and knowledge to establish sustainable livelihoods and effectively address the challenges posed by climate change and the ongoing drought.

This initiative seeks to build resilience and sustainable livelihoods by focusing on trade, entrepreneurship, value addition, skills exchange and leadership training.

Running from May to December 2024, the program aligns with national, regional, and global commitments to address climate change and gender equality.

SWET director, Ms Caroline Mutimbanyoka said there is need for collective action to complement Government efforts and ensure food security in both rural and urban areas.

“As we confront the El-Nino-induced drought, it is imperative that we explore agricultural initiatives that empower communities to ensure food security. Our efforts extend beyond engaging rural women as we also look at urban resilience,” said Ms. Mutimbanyoka.