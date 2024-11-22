Women empowerment set for spotlight at Indaba

Francis Gakanje

MENTORSHIP organisation, Divine Active Mentorship, in collaboration with local firm Raregold Group, will host a gender empowerment programme later this month to tackle gender imbalance issues in society.

The event is designed to equip individuals and families with vital business skills, foster self-sufficiency and resilience within the communities.

Scheduled for November 30, 2024, the event will take place at the Raregold Resort in Glenforest, Harare.

The programme will feature discussions around key topics, with special emphasis on the empowerment of women to take active roles in boardrooms and leadership positions. The focus is particularly relevant given the ongoing challenges faced by women, who often encounter significant barriers to entering in professional setups.

According to Divine Active Mentorship director, Dr Jesmail Chitando, many women in the communities find themselves having to navigate the various complexities of life as primary caregivers, which makes it difficult for them to achieve economic and professional stability.

“The goal is to teach everyone, not just women but all genders how to build a legacy.

“This way, even after the death of a spouse the family can continue to thrive on the resources that legacy provides,” said Dr Chitando.

By addressing these challenges, the programme aims to not only strengthen the skills of these women, but also provide them with a platform to network.

Dr Chitando highlighted that one of the goals of the seminar was to dismantle existing barriers while cultivating a community of resourceful individuals.

Further, the programme will empower participants by encouraging collaboration to enhance the participants’ skills while creating a more equitable and supportive environment for everyone.

He stressed the importance of mutual empowerment, particularly in the challenging context of a spouse’s death. This mutual support is important for the partner who remains behind after a loss as this allows them to cope and continue providing for their family during emotional and difficult financial times.

Dr Chitando elaborated on the objectives of the Divine Active Mentorship gender empowerment programme, saying it sought to cultivate a sense of self-worth and pride among women.

He noted that many women may not fully recognise their value or the potential they hold within themselves and their communities.

However, the programme was designed to change this perception and inspire women to embrace their strengths.

The event will feature five distinguished speakers, each bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to the discussions, delving into various aspects of women empowerment.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Monica Mutsvangwa, is expected to deliver a presentation about the Government’s commitment to addressing issues related to women’s empowerment and community development.

Her presence at the event not only underscores the seriousness of the discussions but also serves as an inspiration for participants to engage actively in the conversation about women’s roles and rights in society.