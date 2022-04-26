Women can do it – First Lady . . . as she winds up countrywide educational initiative for all

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe Open University Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Gundani and Local Government and Public Works Deputy Minister Marian Chombo sing during the launch of the partnership between Angel of Hope Foundation and ZOU in Mashonaland West Province yesterday. - Pictures: John Manzongo.

Tendai Rupapa in CHINHOYI

MASHONALAND West yesterday became the last province to benefit from life-changing empowerment courses being offered under a partnership between First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation and Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) free of charge.

The programme which seeks to leave no place and no one behind especially women, is already running in other provinces countrywide.

The districts of Makonde, Chegutu, Kariba, Sanyati, Hurungwe and Zvimba were well represented yesterday in Chinhoyi.

Hundreds of pioneer beneficiaries of the project from Epworth have since graduated and are reaping the benefits of the First Lady’s benevolence.

Amai Mnangagwa is rewriting patriarchal beliefs that only men could make it in life.

So huge is the uptake of the courses as people have fully embraced the First Lady’s initiative to empower the citizenry through open learning.

The turnout was so huge in Masvingo last week that the university authorities could not complete registering beneficiaries in a single day.

Though the programme is tilted towards women, men are also encouraged to register for the courses which are open to everyone regardless of educational background as the First Lady leads from the front in ensuring every citizen has access to education and training to earn a decent living.

What the mother of the nation is doing is unprecedented and ever since the attainment of Independence in 1980, no sitting First Lady has made it her concern to uplift citizens the way Amai Mnangagwa is doing.

The courses come as a relief to people who failed to acquire tertiary education due to certain challenges and other social factors.

The beneficiaries include widows, orphans, former ladies of the night, teen mothers, women from different churches and those living with disabilities.

Courses on offer include certificate in agriculture, basic counselling, business management, health behaviour, basic records management and culture and heritage studies. Beneficiaries can also study entrepreneurship and business management, early childhood development, law palliative care and basic computer literacy.

The First Lady implored women to work hard saying doing so would uplift their families and the nation.

“Women I have come to encourage you that since ZOU and Angel of Hope Foundation have come, you need to be serious so that you build your home, the community and the nation. The President usually says a country is built by its citizens.

“We are leaving no one behind, including those who live with disabilities. We shall work with the child who lives with disability and walk with her or him until he or she completes all the courses they wants.

“That child is a blessing from God and will do wonderful things at the home. When we went to universities back then, people struggled with the entry requirements, but through open university everyone has been afforded an opportunity. I once saw a 70-year-old woman who graduated with five certificates.

“Also in Epworth there is a man with disability who danced on graduation day after completing five courses. So can you not match that feat? It is my wish that you be empowered madzimai nemi vanangu vasikana. If you acquire knowledge today, use it to assist your neighbours and share ideas. I promote peace and love in your families and communities.

“If you learn and start your own projects be it farming or detergent making, this will lower prices in shops. If you are to come to our farm with the President you are welcomed by chickens, turkeys and ducks because we are into farming. For you to prosper you need skills like those that are being brought to you by ZOU and Angel of Hope Foundation.

“I encourage you to learn and let your children appreciate the use of their hands and this will reduce unwanted pregnancies and drug abuse because the children will be occupied and empowered. All you need is commitment.

“ZOU has brought a new lease of life so that you change your way of life. If you acquire a university certificate even your step changes. You will boost your self-confidence. We are all leaders in our own ways so let us lead by example,” she said.

As health ambassador, the mother of the nation implored people to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

“As Health Ambassador I keep on encouraging you to get vaccinated and take booster shots so that we protect ourselves as God will enable us emerge victorious,” she said.

ZOU Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Gundani expressed gratitude to the First Lady for the wonderful works that she is doing through her Angel of Hope Foundation.

“On behalf of ZOU we want to thank the First Lady for the wonderful work that she is doing through her Angel of Hope Foundation. She travels across the whole country with programmes to empower the nation. As we grew up, we were differentiated on gender lines but the First Lady is bridging the gap between men and women in terms of empowerment. This is the 10th province she has visited with this programme.”

“Yes, the programme is tilted towards women, but there are also courses that can be done by men. When we crafted the courses, we actually put that into consideration.

“For women who sell various wares, the Business Management Course will come in handy because you will have discipline on money, financial literacy, customer care, selling skills among others. Even when you want to take a loan to boost your project, you will be able to craft a project proposal after the teachings from ZOU. These are life long, life-changing courses. These courses make you improve your lives,” he said.

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka expressed gratitude to the First Lady for her benevolence and all-encompassing empowerment programmes.

“We are happy with the programme that you have brought us today. Each time Amai comes, she brings us development which makes us proud. You are transforming lives Amai. Whenever you visit a place, you always leave people empowered through your programmes. You want women to work hard and prosper and we are proud of you. Today we are witnessing another empowering programme mainly for women.

“The partnership of Angel of Hope Foundation and ZOU is a key ingredient in the empowerment gap between women and men in our country. Amai you are re-writing the narrative because you are encouraging women to learn and work so that we contribute meaningfully to economic development.

“You are a torch-bearer leading from the front. You have given us inheritance that noone will ever take away from us. Soon and very soon all women here will be fully empowered,’ she said.

Deputy Minister of Local Government Marian Chombo said the First Lady had given everyone a fishing rod and the onus was on the beneficiaries to catch more fish.

“With these life-changing courses, we will create our own jobs since you have empowered us. These courses are for free and I encourage women to go out in their numbers and fulfil our mother’s wishes of seeing every woman economically empowered,” she said.

Mrs Sinikiwe Chishangwe, a social development officer, said the Department of Social Welfare was delighted with the partnership which was going to benefit young mothers, children ready to be discharged from rehabilitation institutions and people with disabilities among other groups.

“Various social protection issues are occurring in the form of child marriages, sexual abuse and drug and substance abuse. Communities are facing various economic challenges and Consequently, the children are forced into marriage whiles others embark on delinquent behaviours.

However, with this empowerment programme, things will never be the same again. The Covid-19 pandemic has also exacerbated the situation as livelihoods of the vulnerable groups have been negatively affected. This calls for a robust social protection system.”

Those who attended the launch of the programme yesterday were over the moon saying their dreams of pursuing tertiary education had come true.

Mrs Sithebekile Ndlovu (39) from Mhangura could not hide her joy.

“I feel happy to have been empowered by the First Lady because most of us married women were yearning for this. To ask for money from our husbands to do a course was difficult because he would tell you that he did not have money.

“I am happy that our mother is remembering that she has children intending to do something. She brought us university free of charge. I am so thankful to her. I intend to do a counselling course because in our community we have people living with HIV and many other ailments. Some people fail to accept their condition because of what the community says, those people need counselling,” she said.

Those in religious circles where also charmed by the First Lady’s intervention.

Reverend Maria Nhumbwa from Chinhoyi Baptist Church said she was glad to witness the wonderful work the First Lady was doing.

“We are here to witness the launch of the learning programme which has been brought here by our First Lady. We have come in our numbers as churches to be part of this life changing programme. Education is good and we thank our first lady for this inclusive education which does not assess what you achieved in your education. It is covering everyone including those who did not go to school.

“ersonally I want to take up a certificate in cultural heritage which involves child marriage issues, inheritance, culture and religion among other topics. As a church leader, this certificate will help me in tackling such issues in church and also teaching our youths in church thus complementing the First Lady’s Nhanga/Gota/Ixhiba programme,” she said.

Mrs Ancicalia Taringwa (53) echoed similar sentiments.

“I have come from Zvimba North for the programme that has been brought by the First Lady so that we learn free of charge. Most of us had such thoughts, but we did not have money because the courses are expensive so we are happy for the First Lady’s plan for us to learn for free. We shall learn and get certificates.

“I wish to do counselling because these days domestic violence cases are going up and my counselling services will come in handy. There are also many early child marriage cases so this will give me the skill to counsel people and victims of domestic violence and child marriages. I shall also give advice to those who get married before time is ripe and rape survivors. As an old lady, if i get a university certificate, this will motivate my grandchildren to work hard in school,” she said.

Ms Auxillia Chemhuru, the vice chairperson for Young Women for Economic Development Mashonaland West chapter said on behalf of youths, she was grateful for the First Lady’s initiative

“I wish to thank the First Lady for this initiative through which she is empowering us young women. Through the ZOU and Angel of Hope partnership, we have been empowered as youths because this will see a reduction in drug abuse and prostitution .

We want to thank Amai for remembering her children countrywide,” she said