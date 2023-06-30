Women an integral part in mobilisation says President

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Women must play an integral role in mobilising support for Zanu PF to ensure that the revolutionary party wins resoundingly in the forthcoming harmonised elections, President Mnangagwa who is also the First Secretary of the party has said.

He said this today while addressing Zanu PF Women’s National Assembly that was held today at the party headquarters.

“The timing of this gathering running under the theme, ‘Amalgamating Women Towards A Landslide And Uncontested victory for Zanu PF in the 2023 harmonised elections,’ coincide with preparations for the upcoming 2023 harmonised general elections. In line with the theme, all members of the women’s league must continue to mobilise and drum up support for more votes for our colossal revolutionary party, and defend the hard-won independence and freedom we enjoy today. It is our duty as Zimbabweans to defend and preserve our national heritage,” said President Mnangagwa.

The Zanu PF women’s assembly is being attended by the national and provincial executive members and is being held in terms of the party’s Constitution.