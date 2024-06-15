‘Women a force to reckon with’

Zanu PF Second Secretary and Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi and National Chairman Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri greet members of the Women’s League on arrival for the wing’s National Assembly at the party headquarters in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Herald Reporter

THE Zanu PF Women’s League National Assembly meeting held yesterday was nothing short of gripping as women continue to prove themselves as a force to reckon with not only at household level, but also in national development.

The meeting, which was held under the theme “Expanding the Frontiers of Resilience, Strength and Commitment in Advancing the Total Inclusion and Empowerment of Women: Celebrating Continued Success Towards Vision 2030”, saw the ruling party’s Women’s organ’s national executive meeting and reaffirming their commitment to assist in Zimbabwe’s national development.

President Mnangagwa presided over the meeting and expressed his marvel at how women continued to demonstrate that they were not only home tenders but nation builders.

All members of the Women’s League were clad in bright party regalia which lightened the mood as well as the hall.

The women were dancing and ululating as they registered their excitement and happiness with not only themselves as an organ of the party, but the party’s presidium too.

Vice President and Zanu PF Second Secretary Cde Kembo Mohadi encouraged the Women’s League to continue maintaining a united front as it was their greatest asset.

“I know women are good in organising. Let’s continue using our organisational strength to build our party structures,” he said.

Zanu PF’s National Chairman Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said women were a vital pillar in the country’s development agenda, pursuant to the attainment of Vision 2030.

“Today’s women national assembly is the first since our resounding victory in the 2023 harmonised general elections but it does not mean that since then these women were not working, they are hardworking and support all party initiatives.

“They are very much pleased by the Second Republic’s works and that Vision 2030 will be attained, everything being done including the various infrastructure projects,” she said.

The women, said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri, felt honoured for the due recognition accorded to them by President Mnangagwa.

“We are forever appreciative of your commitment Your Excellency to empowering your women,” she said.

Zanu PF Secretary for Women’s Affairs, Cde Mabel Chinomona ,said the women’s wing felt rejuvenated because of the vote of confidence expressed by the President.

“Your Excellency we are truly honoured and favoured to have you amongst us today, I would like to acknowledge and appreciate your consideration for our Women’s League. It is a real privilege and honour,” she said.

Cde Chinomona implored President Mnangagwa’s administration to keep tightening the noose on all those who sought to sabotage the recently introduced ZiG.

Deputy Secretary for Women’s Affairs Cde Judith Ncube applauded the Second Republic for the massive developments that were taking place in the country particularly in Matabeleland Provinces.

Harare Provincial chair Cde Ratidzo Mukarati said it was heartening to see that the Second Republic, under the very able leadership of President Mnangagwa was ushering unprecedented development across all corners of the country.

There were many projects that the Second Republic was spearheading including the rehabilitation and upgrading of roads, and other critical infrastructure.