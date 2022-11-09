Woman survives shooting

Patience Makanika (33) is lucky to be alive after being shot twice, once on the forehead and right ear with an FN pistol by her incensed boyfriend.

Fungai Lupande-Mashonaland Central Bureau

Mashonalnd Central Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha said Makanika and her boyfriend Bernard Mpofu (47) of Churuma village in Madziwa, were staying together at Ponesaivanhu business centre in Madziwa.

The pair had a heated argument on Sunday and Makanika asked her boyfriend to vacate their shared residence.

“This did not go down well with Mpofu who got angry, withdrew a pistol and shot his girlfriend once on the forehead and once on the right ear,” said Sgt Major Chikasha.

“Police attended the scene and arrested Mpofu for attempted murder while Makanika was referred to Madziwa Hospital for treatment.”

Her condition is reportedly stable.

Sgt Maj Chikasha urged people to resolve differences through dialogue.