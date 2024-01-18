Woman stabs hubby over unequal treatment of their children

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A dispute between a couple over the unequal treatment of their children ended badly after the wife stabbed her husband two times in the ribs out of anger.

Olliet Million (37) yesterday appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje facing attempted murder charges.

She was released on US$50 bail and was remanded to February 15.

The complainant in this case is Tichafara Madzimure.

Prosecuting, Mr Anesu Chirenje alleged that on Monday at around 2 pm, at house number 149 Phase 2 Eastview, Million sent her child to Madzimure’s workplace together with the latter’s child to request money to buy some tomatoes.

Madzimure gave his child a candy and this did not go well with Million who then went to his workplace where she accused him of not treating the children equally.

Both parties proceeded home to resolve the issue.

The court heard Million grabbed Madzimure by the neck and pushed him.

She went on to take a kitchen knife and stabbed her husband twice on the side below the rib and neighbours came to his rescue.

Madzimure then reported the case to the police leading to Million’s arrest.