Woman loses hand in crocodile attack

Esineri Kadziyanike

The Herald

Daniel Chigunwe Herald Correspondent

A 40-year-old Mbire woman had her hand ripped off by a crocodile whilst doing laundry in Angwa River yesterday.

Esineri Kadziyanike of Chief Chisunga village was rushed to Angwa clinic after losing her left hand in the attack.

“She was washing clothes in Angwa River when suddenly a crocodile attacked her and ripped her hand off. She is currently admitted at Angwa clinic,” confirmed a villager Mr Fresher Muodza.

Human wildlife conflict remains a crisis in the Mbire area.

