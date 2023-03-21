Woman left traumatised after being robbed and daughter raped

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

An unkown suspect last night broke into a house in Gweru and demanded US$60 which he claimed was being owed by a former tenant who was using the same house.

The armed suspect who found the occupant, a 47-year-old woman sleeeping with her two daughters, a 16-year-old, a minor and an 18-year-old son who was sleeping in the other room later kidnapped and raped the woman’s 16-year-old daughter after she only managed to raise US$45.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the suspect then kidnapped the girl arguing he will only return her after raping her to his satisfaction for the outstanding US$15 which the mother had failed to raise to make a total US$60.

“The girl only returned home around 4am and she reported that she was raped several times before being released by the suspect,” he said.

Insp Makoko said police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect.