Woman killed over cellphone in Harare Gardens

Crime Reporter

A Harare woman was yesterday stabbed to death by a thief who had allegedly tried to snatch a cellphone from her in Harare gardens.

The victim, Norest Chimusoro died after being stabbed indiscriminately with an unknown object by the unknown suspect.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations are still in progress.

“Police in Harare are investigating a case of murder which occurred at Harare Gardens Park on February 8, 2024, in which Norest Chimusoro died.

“An unknown male suspect allegedly tried to snatch a cell phone from the victim before he grabbed the victim’s hand and stabbed her indiscriminately with an unknown object. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,” he said.

