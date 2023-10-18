Woman killed in front of her two children

Crime Reporter

A Norton woman was yesterday found dead with a deformed head at a farm in Chegutu and is believed to have been killed in front of her two children aged six years and eight months in unclear circumstances.The children, a boy aged six years and a girl aged eight months were found at the murder scene.

Police have since launched investigations into the murder case.

No arrests have been made and investigations are still in progress.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Chegutu are investigating a case of murder in which a woman was found dead with a deformed head at Muguti Farm on October 17, 2023.

“The victim’s son aged six and daughter aged eight months were found at the scene. Investigations by the Police have established that the victim and her children had travelled from Nhowe in Norton to sell fish at the farm. Anyone with information should contact any nearest police station,” he said.

Meanwhile, police in Mberengwa have arrested John Ray Zulu (18) in connection with a case of murder in which Kisto Manyause (24) died after being stabbed with an okapi knife on both shoulders at a house in Fortune Park, Mberengwa on October 17.

The suspect and the victim were reported to have been all dating a 15-year-old girl.