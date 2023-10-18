Africa University 25th Graduation Ceremony
  • Today Wed, 18 Oct 2023

Woman killed in front of her two children

Woman killed in front of her two children National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter
A Norton woman was yesterday found dead with a deformed head at a farm in Chegutu and is believed to have been killed in front of her two children aged six years and eight months in unclear circumstances.The children, a boy aged six years and a girl aged eight months were found at the murder scene.
Police have since launched investigations into the murder case.

No arrests have been made and investigations are still in progress.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Chegutu are investigating a case of murder in which a woman was found dead with a deformed head at Muguti Farm on October 17, 2023.

“The victim’s son aged six and daughter aged eight months were found at the scene. Investigations by the Police have established that the victim and her children had travelled from Nhowe in Norton to sell fish at the farm. Anyone with information should contact any nearest police station,” he said.

Meanwhile, police in Mberengwa have arrested John Ray Zulu (18) in connection with a case of murder in which Kisto Manyause (24) died after being stabbed with an okapi knife on both shoulders at a house in Fortune Park, Mberengwa on October 17.
The suspect and the victim were reported to have been all dating a 15-year-old girl.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Two robbers shot dead Crime & Courts

    Two robbers shot dead

    Crime Reporter TWO suspected armed robbers who robbed Interfresh Limited of US$362 000 cash in 2019 before committing a spate of robberies in Harare and Bulawayo were shot and killed by the police in a bushy area near Southlea Park yesterday. The two, Israel Zulu (50) and David Dausi Takawira (43) were on Tuesday arrested […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments