Woman kidnapped in Harare CBD

19 Jan, 2022 - 14:01 0 Views
0 Comments
Woman kidnapped in Harare CBD

The Herald

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

A 30-year-old Harare man has appeared in court on allegations of kidnapping a woman in the Harare Central Business District.

Jethro Mubaiwa was facing kidnapping charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda.

He was remanded in custody to tomorrow for bail application.

The court heard that on January 11, the complainant proceeded at corner Baines Avenue and Eight Street where she then parked and sat on the passenger seat while waiting for someone.

It is alleged that Mubaiwa then arrived and found the complainant seated on the front passenger seat in the car with no one on the driver’s seat.

The court heard that Mubaiwa suddenly entered the car and took off at high speed along a road towards Avondale.

It is the State’s case that Mubaiwa then drove to Avondale Police after the complainant pleaded with him to drop her.

Upon arrival, the complainant reported the matter leading to Mubaiwa’s arrest.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting