Telmore Kugotsi after she was arrested by detectives in Mutoko recently.

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

A Mutoko woman, Telmore Kugotsi (44) of Muwaniwa village under Chief Charewa, was this week slapped with an eight-month jail term for unlawful cultivation of dagga.

Kugotsi was found in possession of 22 plants of approximately 3 metres.

She appeared before Mutoko Magistrate Rumbidzai Priscilla Mhandu on Tuesday.

Chipo Munemero prosecuted.