Woman in court for killing cop at roadblock

Crime Reporter

A 46-year-old Chitungwiza woman is facing culpable homicide charges after she ran over a policeman last Tuesday who was manning a roadblock along the Kadoma-Patchway Road in Kadoma.

Sergeant Oscar Kanjute who sustained severe injuries after being hit by the speeding white Toyota Hiace (AFL 8048), died upon admission at Kadoma General Hospital.

Kanjute was one of the officers conducting traffic enforcement duties at the roadblock.

The woman, Dadirai Sixpence (46) of Chitungwiza had six passengers on board when the incident occurred.

It is alleged that she was driving the kombi when another vehicle in front of her car was waived to stop at the roadblock but Sixpence did not stop and swerved to the right, hitting the policeman who was stopping cars coming from the opposite direction.

The policeman was dragged for a few metres and sustained serious injuries. The vehicle has since been taken to Kadoma VID for investigations.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations were still in progress.

“The ZRP reports a sad incident that occurred on June 14, 2022, at around 1245 hours, where a police officer, Sergeant Kanjute Oscar, was run over by a motorist while on traffic enforcement duties at a roadblock along the Kadoma-Patchway Road, Kadoma.

“He sustained severe injuries and died upon admission at Kadoma General Hospital,” he said.

In October last year, a policeman died after he was knocked down by a commuter omnibus while manning a roadblock along Simon Mazorodze Road near Ushewokunze in Harare.

The commuter omnibus had been hit by a Yutong Bus which had failed to stop at the roadblock at around 5am.

The kombi then collided with a Honda Fit before swerving off the road and hitting the police officer who died on admission at Sally Mugabe Hospital.

In November 2020, a policeman doing traffic enforcement duties near Simon Muzenda Street bus terminus (formerly Fourth Street) died after he was run over by a truck as he was trying to arrest the driver for picking up passengers at an undesignated place.

The policeman was run over by a Mitsubishi Canter after he confronted the driver who then ran him over and he died on the spot. The driver then sped off and a manhunt was launched.

In August 2017, a 49-year-old policeman died after he was knocked down by a haulage truck along the Chegutu-Chinhoyi Road while attending to his vehicle that had been involved in a road traffic accident.

The policeman was in the company of his brother who was seriously injured when they were hit by the truck at the 89km peg along the road.