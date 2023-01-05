Woman gets peace order against husband’s ex-girlfriend

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A Harare woman approached the court seeking a peace order against her husband’s ex-lover whom she accuses of insulting and assaulting her.

Millicent Gumene was granted the order by Harare Civil Magistrate Court magistrate Ms Tamara Chibindi against Perpetua Gondo yesterday.

She was ordered not to insult, harass or assault Gumene.

Gumene told the court that Gondo frequently visits her house looking for her husband and assaults her.

“She harasses me over the phone threatening me to leave my husband. She even hired four people that came to my house to warn me to stay away from my husband.

“On December 31 she came to my house to insult me with obscene language and ended up beating me up,” she said.

In response, Gondo refuted the allegations and claimed that the man in question, Nyasha, never told him that he was married and was expecting his baby.

“Nyasha and I have been lovers for a long time and he comes to sleep over at our house several times. I am currently pregnant and Nyasha is the father.

“I only visited him at his house because he had asked me to come and collect some money to use at the hospital.”

Gumene tried to stop Gondo from meeting Nyasha triggering the fight.