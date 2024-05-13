Woman gets peace order against hubby of 22 years

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Harare magistrate, Ms Johanna Mukwesha last week granted a peace order to a woman who was being emotionally abused by her estranged husband of 22 years.

Monica Manuwere dragged her ex-husband, Hatrick Mapopo, to the Civil Court following unending emotional abuse from him.

She alleged that her ex-husband constantly comes to her home taunting her for failing to conceive during their 22 years of marriage.

Manuwere cried uncontrollably as she pleaded with the court to be granted the order.

She accused Mapopo of leaving their marriage and choosing to stay with their housemaid.

However, Mapopo denied the allegations stating that their separation was due to his wife’s infidelity.

“Your Worship, this woman is lying. The truth is that l almost committed suicide after l found love text messages between her and our driver in her phone.

“The most painful thing is that she was referring to the driver as “Daddy” while she address me as “Baba Natie,“ said Mapopo.

He said after the discovery, he decided to leave his wife and relocate to Chitungwiza.