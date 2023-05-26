Woman found with cocaine appears in court

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A Harare woman who was found with cocaine in her house while police were looking for a suspected robber has appeared in court.

Beauty Kandemere (37) appeared before Harare Magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi facing charges of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.

She was remanded in custody pending bail application.

The State alleged that on May 23 at around 6am detectives from CID Homicide Harare received information that one Brian Goto alias Bashman who was wanted at CID Homicide Harare for an armed robbery case was staying at Ndemere’s place of residence.

Detectives visited the house and conducted searches in the dining room and recovered one transparent sachet containing whitish powder suspected to be cocaine and she was arrested.

Kandemere was escorted to CID Drugs and Narcotics for further management. The powder tested positive for cocaine.

The cocaine weighed 1.044 grammes.