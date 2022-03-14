Woman found dead in Waterfalls maize field

Crime Reporter

Police in Harare have found the body of a 32-year-old woman in a maize field in Waterfalls, believed to have been killed by unknown assailants while such cases continue to be reported countrywide.

The body was found with some bruises on the knees and a deep cut on the nose.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed and said investigations were in progress.

“The ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a 32-year- old woman whose body was found lying in a maize field in Get Bucks area, Waterfalls with some bruises on the knees and a cut on the nose. A Huawei cell-phone and a plastic bag containing $210 and US$1 cash were found on the scene,” he said.

The woman’s body was taken to a local hospital mortuary for post mortem.

In related case, police in Masvingo are also appealing for information which may assist in investigating and identification of the body of a man which was found in a maize field at Chesvingo area, last Thursday.

The body had some bruises on the left cheek and was taken to Masvingo Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Chivhu is appealing to members of the public with a missing relative to also come and identify the body of another man at Chivhu General Hospital mortuary.

In a statement, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) spokesperson Detective Assistant Inspector Rachael Muteweri said the man is suspected to have been murdered by unknown assailants.

“The body was found on September 1, 2021 lying in a pool of blood on the veranda outside a shop in Chivhu Town with a deep cut on the forehead. The now deceased, who is approximately 33 years, and was wearing a black pair of trousers, a green jacket, and brown shoes and had no identification particulars on his person,” she said.

She said efforts to locate relatives of the deceased were made but in vain.

She said for more information, the public can contact CID Chivhu on 054212 2418, the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631, PGHQ WhatsApp number 0712 800 197, or any nearest police station.