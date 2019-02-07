Breaking News
BREAKING: Togarepi, Matutu incompetent-Youth League

BREAKING: Togarepi, Matutu incompetent-Youth League

The Zanu-PF Youth League has passed a vote of no confidence in their leader, Cde Pupurai Togarepi, his deputy Cde ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Woman dies in petrol fire accident

07 Feb, 2019 - 00:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Woman dies in petrol fire accident

The Herald

Mashonaland West Bureau
A 19-year-old woman from Tengwe in Magunje District recently died in a fire accident believed to have been caused by a candle which was placed on a five-litre plastic container with petrol.

According to the police, two other girls escaped with serious injuries.

Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson Inspector Clemence Mabgweazara confirmed the death of Tambudzai Mafara of House Number 35 in Tengwe Township on January 23.

He said the other two women — Spiwe Mambiravana (33) and Makura Mambiravana (20) — were taken to Karoi District where their condition is reported to be critical.

Insp Mabgweazara said police suspected the fire was started by the candle on the container with petrol, while Spiwe and Makura escaped through a window.

“A neighbour force-opened the door to the house when Unity Mugutu, who was outside the hut when the accident occurred, called for help,” he said.

“Mugutu, who was cooking outside the house, tried to open the door after she heard the women screaming and observed some flames under the closed door, but failed to open it since it was locked from inside.

“She then sought help from a neighbour who came and broke the door using an axe and he retrieved the deceased, Tambudzai’s body.”

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting