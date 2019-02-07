Woman dies in petrol fire accident

Mashonaland West Bureau

A 19-year-old woman from Tengwe in Magunje District recently died in a fire accident believed to have been caused by a candle which was placed on a five-litre plastic container with petrol.

According to the police, two other girls escaped with serious injuries.

Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson Inspector Clemence Mabgweazara confirmed the death of Tambudzai Mafara of House Number 35 in Tengwe Township on January 23.

He said the other two women — Spiwe Mambiravana (33) and Makura Mambiravana (20) — were taken to Karoi District where their condition is reported to be critical.

Insp Mabgweazara said police suspected the fire was started by the candle on the container with petrol, while Spiwe and Makura escaped through a window.

“A neighbour force-opened the door to the house when Unity Mugutu, who was outside the hut when the accident occurred, called for help,” he said.

“Mugutu, who was cooking outside the house, tried to open the door after she heard the women screaming and observed some flames under the closed door, but failed to open it since it was locked from inside.

“She then sought help from a neighbour who came and broke the door using an axe and he retrieved the deceased, Tambudzai’s body.”