Woman dies, five injured after bus rams into Kombi

The Herald

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

One person died on the spot while five others were injured when a Gokwe-bound CAG bus rammed into the back of a Kombi that was travelling in the same direction along the Gokwe-Siyabuwa highway earlier today.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the bus was heading towards Gokwe centre when the driver of a kombi which was travelling in the same direction reduced speed intending to turn right at an intersection.

“The bus which was being driven by one Rufaro Charangwa (42) rammed into the back of the kombi, killing a female passenger on the spot. Five other people in the kombi were injured and were taken to Gokwe District hospital,” he said.

