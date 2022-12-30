Woman crushed to death by baobab tree

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A Chirundu woman was last night killed after a giant baobab tree fell on her vending stall.

Her child sustained serious injuries.

Provincial Civil Protection Department chairman, Mr Josphat Jaji confirmed the incident adding that the woman was pronounced dead upon arrival at Mutendere Hospital in Zambia.

The child was transferred to a hospital in Lusaka, Zambia.

It is believed the old tree gave into the heavy winds and rain that the border town has witnessed this past week.