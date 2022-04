Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

A 26-year-old woman was fined $15 000 after she was convicted of selling three 100-metre fishing nets in Harare’s city centre.

Sandra Gava risks being jailed for three months if she fails to pay the fine on or before May 10.

Harare magistrate Mr Denis Mangosi forfeited the three nets to the State.

Gava was caught selling the nets at the flyover along Cameron Street in Harare.

She was selling the nets at US$10 each.

Ms Polite Chikiwa prosecuted.