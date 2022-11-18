Woman arrested for making false armed robbery report

Crime Reporter

The 47-year-old Harare woman who was last week reported to have lost over US$62 000 to three robbers who raided her house while she was counting the money in her bedroom has been arrested for making a false report.

The incident was alleged to have occurred at a house in Glen Lorne, Harare at around 1.30pm.

Sources close to the investigations yesterday said they have since arrested the woman for making a false report.

Police said investigations revealed that the woman allegedly lied to the police about the robbery incident.

It is alleged that the woman was owing a lot of people money and wanted to get a relief or sympathy from these people.

According to reports last week, it had been alleged that three robbers who were armed with a pistol raided the house and went straight to her bedroom before stealing the cash.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi was then quoted saying, “The ZRP is investigating a robbery case where a woman aged 47 was robbed US$62 150 cash on November 9, 2022 at around 1.30pm in Glen Lorne, Harare by three unknown suspects.

“The suspects, who were armed with an unidentified pistol pounced at the complainant’s residence and went to the bedroom where she was counting cash. They threatened her with a firearm before stealing the cash.”

Police then appealed to anyone with information that might assist them with investigations to contact any nearest police station.