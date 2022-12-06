Woman arrested for infanticide

The arrests come after police are still investigating a case in which a pirate taxi driver lost his Honda Fit and more than US$1 200 along the Harare-Masvingo Road to four robbers he had offered a lift at the Mbudzi roundabout area on Monday.

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

A 34-year-old woman from Chiwundura has been arrested after she gave birth and later fatally struck the baby using a cooking stick.

Acting Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Fungai Ngawagare said the suspect Susan Manikayi who was heavily pregnant went into labour while she was in a kitchen last Sunday.

“She then instructed two minors that she was staying with to go outside but they then peeped into the kitchen through the window as she was delivering a baby,” said Asst Insp Ngawagare.

He said soon after giving birth, she took a cooking stick and struck the newborn twice on the head killing the baby.

“She then wrapped the baby in a grey skirt and stashed it at the back of the door. The following morning she took the body and went to a nearby bush where she dug a shallow grave and buried the baby. The minors later informed some villagers who then alerted the police leading to the arrest of Manikayi,” he said.