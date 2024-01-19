Woman appears in court for defaming water supplier

Yeukai Karengezeka

Court Correspondent

The woman who went viral on social media recently accusing Adel Company of selling and supplying sewage water to the public has appeared in court today.

Sandra Mazvita Pamberi(46) recorded a live video on Facebook at an area in Greystone Park where a bowser truck branded Adel Contracting was parked and drawing water from a stream.

In the video, she begins with a confrontation with the driver of the vehicle accusing him and the company of selling sewage water to high market areas like Borrowdale.

The driver is seen trying to explain that it is not drinking water but Pamberi insists that it is for drinking.

Pamberi appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Appollonia Marutya charged with transmission of false data message intending to cause harm.

She was ordered to pay US$100 bail and surrender her passport.

She was remanded to January 26.

State represented by Mr Rufaro Chonzi alleges that on January 15, at Gatspan Road, Off Drew Road, Greystone Park, Pamberi recorded a video using her cellphone stating that people should not buy water from Adel Company because they were pumping sewage water.

She posted it on social media platforms including Facebook.

By posting the false data, Pamberi wanted the company to lose clients thereby prejudicing it financially.