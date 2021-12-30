Woman almost killed over mango

Senior Court Reporter

A teenage girl appeared in court today on allegations of stoning her neighbour, leaving her with a deep cut on the head while quarreling over a mango.

Laina Masocha (18) appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda charged her with attempted murder.

Masocha was not asked to plead to the charges and was remanded in custody to February 28 next year.

Mr Thomas Chanakira had it that on December 28 at around 7 pm, Masocha and Memory Muronga (23) had a misunderstanding sparked by a mango, which blossomed into a heated exchange of words.

Masocha allegedly picked a stone and attacked Muronga behind the left ear leaving her with a deep wound before she took to her heels.

She was later arrested and taken to court charged with attempted murder.