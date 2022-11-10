Breaking News
Supreme Court rules in favour of Chihuri

Supreme Court rules in favour of Chihuri

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Woman (62) kills hubby (81) over infidelity

10 Nov, 2022 - 10:11 0 Views
0 Comments
Woman (62) kills hubby (81) over infidelity Mary Banda is alleged to have fought with her husband Nira Benet (81) who died following some breathing challenges.

The Herald

Crime Reporter

A 62-year-old woman has been arrested in Darwendale on allegations of killing her husband following a misunderstanding over infidelity on Sunday.

Mary Banda is alleged to have fought with her husband Nira Benet (81) who died following some breathing challenges.

Benet died on admission at Kutama Father O’Hea Memorial Hospital and a report was made to the police leading to Banda’s arrest.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Mary Banda aged 62 in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Virginia Farm, Darwendale, on November 6, 2022, where the suspect fought with her husband, Nira Benet aged 81, after a misunderstanding over allegations of infidelity.

“The victim, who was having some challenges in breathing, was rushed to Father O’Hea Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival,” he said.

In another case, police in Gwanda also arrested Thandazani Ncube (31) in connection with a murder case in which he assaulted his alleged 15-year-old wife to death over allegations of infidelity.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting