Woman (28) lured online, raped

Crime Reporter

A 28-year-old Dzivarasekwa woman was on Saturday lured to a city lodge and raped by a man she had met on an online dating site.

The incident occurred at a lodge in Mabelreign and police have since launched investigations into the case.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, “The ZRP urges the public not to engage in online dating with strangers.

“This follows an incident which occurred on June 22, 2024, in which a female aged 28 from Dzivarasekwa Extension, Harare, was lured to a lodge in Mabelreign by a male suspect.

“The suspect raped the victim before dumping her near Madokero Service Station.”