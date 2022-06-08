Witness exposed for fraudulently approving Katsimberis’ building plan

Prosper Dembedza Court Corresspondent

A former Harare City Council employee, Roy Nyabvure, who is a witness in the perjury case of the ex-Pokugara properties general manager was exposed in court after he admitted to signing building plans that were confirmed to be fraudulent by Council.

This came out during cross-examination when he admitted that he fraudulently appended his signature to the plan before relevant departments such as town planning and survey had approved the plan.

The court also heard that Nyabvure was discharged from work after that debacle on October 1, 2019.

Nyabvure who was under cross-examination by Van Blerk lawyer advocate Tawanda Zhuwarara also admitted that after he appended his signature to the plan, the City of Harare director of works at the time wrote a memorandum admitting that the building plans were fraudulent after an audit was carried out.

But Zhuwarara produced a document showing that the witness’ contract was terminated on October 3.

Nyabvure denied receiving any document when his contract was terminated saying he was not aware of the document produced in court.

“What did you tell the labour court on the reason for your dismissal from work?” Zhuwarara asked.

Nyabvure however said he did not remember launching an appeal at the court after his dismissal.

Zhuwarara produced another document by the City of Harare explaining that the building plans were fraudulent.

Asked by Zhuwarara whether he was the one who approved the plan, Nyabvure said yes.

“Are you aware that the approval of the building plan was investigated by an audit instituted by the City of Harare and it was found that it was done fraudulently?” Zhuwarara asked.

Nyabvure said he was not consulted on the audit.

Regional magistrate Ngoni Nduna postponed the matter to Friday for continuation of trial.