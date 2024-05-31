Witness accused of lying in safari theft case

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Businessan William Terrence Kelly’s lawyer has accused a witness, Richard Chapoto, of giving a false testimony in court.

Kelly is facing charges of illegal hunting and another of stealing from the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks).

The matter was postponed to June 4.

While testifying before magistrate Ethel Chichera, Big Five Concessions manager, Chapato told the court that Kelly always frustrate their clients.

However Kelly’s lawyer accused Chapoto of lying before the court.

Kelly submitted that in terms of the lease agreement entered into by ZimParks and his company in September 2017, hunting is not permitted in the leased area, yet there has been illegal hunting there.

The State alleges that on September 8, 2017, Kelly’s company signed a lease agreement with ZimParks for safari tourism activities.

It is alleged on August 10, 2023, professional hunter Clifton Walker submitted a hunting permit to kill a lion and a leopard in the Big Five Concession (Chewore North).

On the same date, Walker was assigned a game ranger to guide him on his safari hunt.

The professional hunter killed a hippopotamus and set baits at strategic points with the guidance of the ranger.

Walker allegedly also set up a motion sensing camera at the bait.

It is alleged that on August 15, 2023, Kelly unlawfully entered the safari area where Walker had set the bait, chopped down the hanging bait and took the camera.

Walker later made a police report, leading to the recovery of the gadgets from the accused person.

However, Kelly denied the charges saying the place where the offence is alleged to have occurred is a no-hunting area and is leased to his company.