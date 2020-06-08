Wise words from Bopoto on ‘Njere Zhinji’

Arts Reporter

South Africa-based musician Ray Bopoto’s latest album has attracted attention of many gospel music followers with the title track “Njere Zhinji” making a mark on the local scene.

The album has received commendable airplay on National FM and Radio Zimbabwe and fans have commended the musician’s vocal prowess.

Bopoto says he is happy with the response to his new album and hopes his fans will take lessons from the lyrics.

Popular songs on the album are “Maporofita”, “Muchengeti”, “Vanhu NdevaMwari” and the title-track.

“The album has been received well and I hope our fans will get the message of blessings and grace that we have preached through the music,” said Bopoto.

“I do music as a part-time activity and I get excited when people receive the music in a good way like they have done with this new album. It is a great sign that fans are now following our music.”

Bopoto says he started singing at church when he was still young and got exposure to professional music when he worked with popular gospel musicians who shaped his career. He worked with Mechanic Manyeruke, Agatha Murudzwa and Ruth Mapfumo before deciding to go solo.

“I got inspiration from gospel musicians I worked with when I was perfecting my talent. I am glad to have worked with the likes of Baba Manyeruke, Agatha and Ruth. They showed me how to do it in the gospel arena and I am following their footsteps. This album (Njere Zhinji) has surpassed my expectations and such reception inspires me to continue releasing music with a purpose of bringing people to God.”