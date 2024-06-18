Winter wheat pictures that will take your breath away

Aerial view of winter wheat farms in Mazowe, Mashonaland Central Province. Mazowe is a largely agrarian district with the bigger part being commercial farms.

Wheat farmers across the country have planted 121 769 hectares this season, thereby surpassing the national target of 120 000ha. This is a 34 percent increase from last year’s hectarage and bodes well for Government’s drive to boost food security.

Boosting wheat production has been identified as one of the effective ways of increasing food security after drought hammered the summer crop.

The national annual requirement for wheat stands at 360 000 tonnes and it is projected that this season, 600 000 tonnes will be realised from the 120 000ha planted.