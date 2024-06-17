Winter wheat hectarage surpasses target

Precious Manomano

Herald Reporter

Wheat farmers have planted 121 769 hectares this season, thereby surpassing the national target of 120 000ha.

This is a 34 percent increase from last year’s hectarage and bodes well for Government’s drive to boost food security.

Last season farmers planted 91 000 ha and produced 468 000 tonnes.

This year, Government is targeting over 600 000 tonnes.

Speaking at a press conference in Harare, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka urged farmers to follow good agronomic practices to get good harvests.

He said all is in place to ensure a smooth season, adding that every grain should be utilised for human consumption.

“We have surpassed our target and we are sure we can achieve the targeted 600 000 tonnes,” he said.

“We have adequate power and water for winter wheat irrigation. Resources are there, 21 technicians are ready to operate the drones.”

Since 2022, the country has been achieving record wheat production.