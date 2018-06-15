Winter Warmer Concert ready to roar

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

The Harare International Conference Centre is the place to be tonight as the leading local artists share the stage at the Winter Warmer Concert.

Dubbed Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe Charity Fund, the show features Alick Macheso, Jah Prayzah, Killer T, Seh Calaz, Leonard Zhakata, Sulumani Chimbetu, Jah Signal, Hwindi President, and Kinnah.

Armed with the most talked about and played album, “Dzinosvitsa Kure”, Macheso is the man to look forward to having mesmerised a fully packed Aquatic Complex last weekend. His stage prowess and amazing guitar skills will be widely anticipated.

Also to lookout for is Jah Prayzah who rarely disappoints music lovers. His amazing energy will definitely light up the stage.

Zimdancehall will be well represented by Killah T who has been doing well with his latest offering “Mashoko Anopfuura” and some amazing performers in the form of Seh Calaz, Hwindi President and Kinnah.

AFZ public relations officer Squadron Leader Special Matarirano assured music lovers that they will be treated to great music by all musicians advertised.

Advance tickets are being sold at Joina Talk City, and various Food World branches around the country starting at $5 for general entry. Proceeds from the event are to be channelled to various underprivileged communities around the country.

The show is being coordinated by 2 Kings Entertainment on behalf of the organisers. Air Force of Zimbabwe public relations officer, Squadron Leader Specail Matarirano said all is in place for the show and tickets are selling fast. He said the event is targeted at ordinary music lovers that do not get a chance to attend their other events that are meant for upmarket audiences.

“Not only have all the Artists confirmed their availability; we have already gone further and paid them for their attendance, so we are assured the event is going to be a success”, said Matarirano.

“The purpose of the Charity Fund Event is to amalgamate resources for targeted underprivileged communities all over the country, including areas like Tsholotsho; which has parts of it being inhabited by bushmen; Chikombedzi, Dande, Chiredzi, and Binga.

“The concert is for the people of Zimbabwe, and it is particularly for the ordinary in the street. It’s their time to come and enjoy, especially because this is different from our other events such as corporate dinners where the ordinary person might not afford the charges.”