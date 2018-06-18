Winter warmer concert lives to billing

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

man-of-the-moment Alick Macheso brought the house down with a three-song, but magnificent performance at the winter warmer concert last Friday night.

Though performing early in a near empty auditorium, he gave a superb performance that featured two songs off the latest album “Dzinosvitsa Kure”.

As usual his amazing guitar skills were a force of reckon while his dancers notably Zambezi Kariba and Majuice amazed revealers with a beautiful shoe and bodywork.

As the night went on, music lovers trickled in but failed to fill up the venue. They were however well captured with an amazing line-up of artists.

Some of the musicians who did great include Jah Prayzah, Seh Calaz, Leonard Zhakata, Killer T, Jah Signal and Suluman Chimbetu.

For Jah Prayzah, his well thought of selection that included “Goto”, “Mdara Vachauya” and “Chengetedza” won hearts of many.

Though the sound was terrible his vocal and performance prowess won the night to the extent that fans kept on pulling on him as he tried to great them. Seh Calaz’s started on a low but heated it off with the crowd as he sang his new hit single “Taligaliser Mbanje”.

Then there was Leonard Zhakata. His yesteryear hits, among them Mugove were well sang along to. It was, however his dancers that stole his set. Resplendent in suits and white gloves, Michael Jackson style, their choreography that fused breakdance with other local styles left the crowd in awe. To close off the show was Killah T who came with a celebrity entourage that included Warriors star players namely George Chigova, Tino Kadewere and Khama Billiat.

While he was busy churning out hits from his new album and yesteryear hits, the Warriors were also great at entertaining fans in the VIP section posing for selfies, singing along to Killah T as well as displaying amazing footwork in dance. Kadewere ruled the roost as he amazed fans with well-choreographed ‘clarks’ dances.