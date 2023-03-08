Winning awards encourages Ivy

Arts Reporter

Multi award-winning gospel artiste Ivy Kombo-Kasi has said she wishes to continue winning awards as they keep encouraging her to do more music.

The United Kingdom-based songwriter was honoured for Best Gospel Artiste of the Year recently at the ZimBrits Award ceremony and dinner held in the UK.

Her award is a historic one and she has dedicated it to her long serving career in the music industry.

In an interview, the “Handidzokere Shure” hit-maker said her secret to winning was staying grounded by remaining humble.

“I will not stop at winning,” she jokingly said. “I am very grateful that I am humble, have a loving husband and family that supports me so much. I owe everything to God who made me like this because I believe that I am receiving all these blessings because of being humble.”

Ivy said the award was a positive step forward. “I collected NAMA awards in the past years, so I am on with awards, but there comes a time when these awards encourage me to keep going,” she said. “They open further doors. Did you know that I now have close to 20 albums and this has made me realise how legendary I am.”

The bubbly singer said it was not easy being a mother, pastor, a bishops’ wife and holding a professional job to even find time for music.

“Remember, gospel music is my calling and it will always have space in my busy schedule,” she said. “I am grateful to my handsome hubby, Ko-Ka Father Addy Kasi who never gives up on encouraging me.

“Many thanks to Bishop Matt Mtanga my musical arranger, producer MacDee – Macdonald Chidavaenzi of Eternity Studios –who records my music. I have accepted myself as a famous person as I often get reminded by my fans shouting my name. I enjoy performing at church most.”

Throughout her experience in the music industry, Ivy has put her trust in her faith and it has gotten her far.

“I never thought I would be receiving awards after awards, but look where I am, next is Grammy, we are slowly getting there,” she said. “I have been travelling the world to new places and learning new cultures too.”

Ivy said she also draws her strength from support by her fans.

“I’m so thankful for the support of the Zimbabwean community, those who support me,” she said. “I’m thankful, humbled, and also, I’m thankful to people overseas, around the world, who support my music. It makes me see that God knows his plans.”

Recently, the musician and her husband were sworn in as lawyers by the High Court of Zimbabwe.

Ivy obtained LLB Law and LLM International Commercial Law degrees at the University of Bedfordshire and an MSc Project Management at the University of Northampton in the United Kingdom.