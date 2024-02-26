Windscreen FC donates to Ruoko Rwamwari Children’s Home

Sports Reporter

WINDSCREEN FC, a social football outfit based in Highfield, remembered the less privileged when they donated shoes, foodstuffs, and cash to Ruoko Rwamwari Children Trust, an orphanage in Mt Hampden.

The social outfit’s benefactor Elliot Mahindu led the visit to the orphanage, which accommodates 42 children from the ages of three to 18 years.

However, they are also looking after 10 other individuals who are now above 18 years old and have found themselves with nowhere to go. This brings the number to 52.

Mahindu said they were moved to donate in a bid to uplift the children and motivate them to craft their own direction in life.

“We found it worth taking some time and being here to see how these children are doing,” he said.

“Seeing these children here is a clear indication that they need more support from everyone capable and we just thought of extending our hand with the little we have.

“We are based in Highfield and now we know where to come and hope we will continue working together in the future.

“All we have brought here is to show our love for them and to make sure that they know that the world out there still cares for them.

“We hope the children will be motivated to work hard and determine their future besides their background,” he said.

One of the five women taking care of the Ruoko RwaMwari Trust, Gogo Esnath Kadango was grateful for the donation.

“I am grateful for the donation that we received from Windscreen FC. They were in touch with us for about a week and happy to see them fulfilling their promises so may God bless them and continue opening them avenues.

“Here we are just five ladies who are working together to help these children so we need more support to meet the daily demands to sustain these children.”

She added: “This place is not a legal settlement, we are appealing if there is anyone who can help us with proper shelter where we can stay with this family.

“We are also asking for assistance with sanitary wear as some of the girls are set for their monthly periods and underwear for the boys.

“We use firewood to cook so we face a lot of difficulties. We end up sending the children to look for all sorts of plastics to enable us to cook,” she said.