Williams signs for BPL

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE cricket all-rounder Sean Williams has become the third Zimbabwean to sign for the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League after he was picked by holders Comilla Victorians.

Williams was unveiled as the latest foreign acquisition yesterday along with West Indies’ Chadwick Walton for the T20 tournament.

The experienced left-hander is expected to play a big part, having had previous experience in Bangladesh with the Brothers Union in the List A Dhaka Premier League.

Comilla Victorians are one of the most successful franchises in the BPL tournament. They have won the tournament three times and will head into the new campaign as defending champions.

Williams is one of the many foreign players that are set to grace the ninth season of the Bangladesh Premier League along with compatriots Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl.

Raza is set to play for Rangpur Riders while another all-rounder Ryan Burl has signed for Sylhet Strikers.

The 43-day-long BPL will get underway on January 5 next year with the grand finale scheduled for February 16.