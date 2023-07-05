  • Today Wed, 05 Jul 2023

Williams nominated for ICC Player of the Month

Williams nominated for ICC Player of the Month

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE all-rounder Sean Williams has been nominated for the ICC Player of the Month.

The 36-year-old had a month to remember with three centuries during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament on home soil.

He was nominated alongside dynamic Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and rising Australia star Travis Head.

England’s Tammy Beaumont, Ashleigh Gardner of Australia and Hayley Matthews of West Indies have been nominated in the women’s Player of the Month.

You Might Also Like

/
  • All-Africa So-kyokushin tourney set for ... Sport

    All-Africa So-kyokushin tourney set for ...

    Sports Reporter THE Zimbabwe So-kyokushin Karate-Do Organisation are next month set to stage the fourth All Africa So-kyokushin Karate tournament at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex. The event is scheduled for August 14 and is expected to attract foreign participants. The tournament is expected to feature karatekas from different full contact styles and registration is already underway. […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments