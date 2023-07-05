Williams nominated for ICC Player of the Month

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE all-rounder Sean Williams has been nominated for the ICC Player of the Month.

The 36-year-old had a month to remember with three centuries during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament on home soil.

He was nominated alongside dynamic Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and rising Australia star Travis Head.

England’s Tammy Beaumont, Ashleigh Gardner of Australia and Hayley Matthews of West Indies have been nominated in the women’s Player of the Month.