Williams, Cairns in good start at South Africa Open

The Herald

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

MARK Williams is currently the best placed Zimbabwean at the ongoing South Africa Open at the Randpark Golf Course in Johannesburg, South Africa which started Thursday morning.

Williams managed to finish on four-under-par and was on position nine while Ryan Cairns is also playing well as he finished on two-under-par after the morning field.

A total of four Zimbabwe professional golfers are taking part in the World’s second oldest golf tournament.

Williams and Cairns will this afternoon be joined by countrymen Benjamin Follet-Smith and Marc Cayuex in the European Tour co-sanctioned prestigious tournament that has R17, 9 million.

