Williams appointed Cape Town Samp Army vice-captain

ZIMBABWE international Sean Williams has been appointed vice-captain of the Cape Town Samp Army ahead of the inaugural Zim Afro T10 tournament.

The franchise announced today that Williams will deputise former India wicket-keeper/batsman Parthiv Patel.

“We are proud to announce the former Indian international Parthiv Patel as our captain and Zimbabwe’s own Sean Williams as our vice-captain. Can’t wait to see y’all lead the army!” the team announced.

Williams has been enjoying fine form of late. He was recently voted Player of the Tournament at the 10-team ICC World Cup Qualifier that ended in Harare last weekend.

His performances also earned him nomination for the ICC Player of the Month of June, which, however, was won by Sri Lankan Wanindu Hararanga.

Williams will play alongside an array of global stars such as Sheldon Cottrell of West Indies, the Sri Lanka pair of Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Maheesh Theekshana and Karim Janat and Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Afghanistan.

Their coach is former South Africa international and ex-Zimbabwe batting coach Lance Klusener.

Klusener worked with the Samp Army franchise during the Abu Dhabi T10 last year.

Based in Morrisville in the USA, SAMP Army teams regularly take part in majority of USA Cricket sanctioned domestic T20 tournaments in the US and provides regular opportunities for their players to play at the international level.

The Zim Afro T10 is an extension of the Abu Dhabi T10, which is owned by T Ten Sports Management.

The team that is owned by Ritesh Patel is one of the five teams that will take part in the inaugural Zim Afro T10.

The tournament, organised by Zimbabwe Cricket, in association with T Ten Global Sports, represents franchise cricket’s first foray in Zimbabwe and is expected to get underway on July 20 and culminate in a grand final on July 29.

Cape Town Samp Army:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sean Williams, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Maheesh Theekshana, Sheldon Cottrel, Karim Janat, Chamika Karunaratne, Peter Hazlogou, Matthew Breetzke, Richard Ngarava, Cephas Zhuwao, Hamilton Masakadza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Parthiv Patel, Mohamed Irfan, and Stuart Binny.