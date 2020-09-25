JUST IN: Wife demands $50 000 for maintenance

Ivan Zhakata

Court Correspondent

A Harare woman has taken her husband to the Harare Civil Court demanding $50 000 for the upkeep of their five children.

Mrs Prisca Dwandwani yesterday told magistrate Mrs Nyasha Marufu that her husband Victor was neglecting their children while he earns a lot of money.

She said her husband was in a habit of spending days away from their matrimonial home and he does not care about the welfare of the children.

She pleaded with the court to grant her the $50 000 for the upkeep of the children as her husband seemed to be prioritising hoping from one bed to the next at the expense of their children.

“I want $50 000 for the welfare of our five children aged 18, 15, 7, 5 and 8 months. My husband is a supervisor and earns $60 000 he is not taking care of the children. I am a clerk earning $17 000 but the money is not enough.

“He also has other businesses and gets a lot of money. Sometimes he does not stay at home so I think $50 000 will be enough to take care of the children even when he is not around,” Mrs Dwandwani said.

She told the court that her husband had no other children out of wedlock so he was able to foot the bill since they are staying together.

Victor offered $8 000 and told the court that the money his wife was claiming was more that his monthly salary. He produced a pay slip indicating that he earns $16 000.

“I can only give her $8 000 because the money she is claiming is beyond my reach. I work as a supervisor earning $16 000 so I think $8 000 is fair.

“The other problem is that since the beginning of this year we have been sleeping in separate bedrooms. I do not know what is wrong with her,” he said.

Mrs Dwandwani disputed he husband’s pay slip saying it was not authentic and kept on insisting that he earns $60 000.

Mrs Marufu ordered victor to bring his bank statement for the past three months before postponing the matter to September 29.