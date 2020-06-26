Whyte for MMA

LONDON. — Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora settling their grudge in an MMA fight would “create attention” and is something “that people want to see”, said promoter Eddie Hearn, but their priority remains a world title shot in the boxing ring.

Both heavyweights have insisted they would crossover from boxing into mixed martial arts — Whyte has challenged UFC contender Francis Ngannou and Zimbabwe-born Chisora insists he has held talks with the Bellator organisation.

Asked if Whyte and Chisora could trade punches for a third time in a new sport, promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports: “Why not?

“We should look at fights that create attention, that people want to see. Whyte vs Chisora in a cage? That’s huge. But let’s focus on boxing for now, and understand that we are working towards Whyte’s world heavyweight title shot. That’s what we are trying to do.”

Whyte has twice defeated his rival Chisora, most recently by knockout. Whyte will next face Alexander Povetkin at a behind-closed-doors UK venue.

Whyte had previously told the UFC’s Ngannou “don’t talk about it, let’s just do it” about a cross-codes match-up.

Hearn said: “We had fun with Ngannou talking about a potential fight, and I spoke to [UFC president] Dana White about it. But everybody’s focuses are on getting their own businesses back on track, for MMA and for boxing.

“But you can’t ignore that Whyte vs Ngannou is a huge, huge fight.

“The priority for Whyte, and for us, is for him to get a shot at the world heavyweight title.

“I don’t want to push MMA too hard so people say: ‘What about the world heavyweight title?’ (The world heavyweight title) is the priority. But I’d be lying if I didn’t say I wouldn’t be interested to see Whyte vs Ngannou — two huge knockout artists.” — Sky Sports