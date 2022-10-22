Why skincare is a man’s world too

Fashion Correspondent Fashion 263

Great looks aside, let’s get one thing straight: proper skincare sets you up for healthy skin now and in the future.

But just a “sort of” routine misses the point entirely.

Understanding your skin, it’s needs and what products to invest in, separates the men from the boys.

And your skin’s requirements start with realising it’s your biology that needs to be kept top of mind.

So, that’s why when you borrow from The Mrs the results may not be as handsome-making as you thought. Want a routine that suits your face and your lifestyle?

Men’s skincare means straight forward practicality with great basics that give you more time living life and less time preening your face.

Sound good?

A man and his skin: Understanding DNA

Men’s skin conditions and texture is different to women’s. And it’s your hormones that are the great divide.

A guy’s face tends to be thicker and oiler, and therefore in a totally separate grooming space.

Shaving also impacts the care it needs.

While many guys may not be shaving daily thanks to WFH, or just your “look”, putting razor to face every day can be a real enemy of a man’s skin.

It’s basically skin exfoliation on steroids!

This means skin irritation and ingrown hairs.

But beard or smooth face aside, every guy still needs a solid skincare plan and that means: cleansing, hydrating and sun protection.

Skincare for your world: The three basics

First step is cleansing.

Did you know for men it can mean a two-in-one action?

Washing your face and a chance to prevent ingrown hairs.

Simply look for a cleanser with cell renewing active ingredients in the formulation. Additionally, think of it as a multiple-use product (like a hair-and-body wash in one).

Next, hydrate your skin (if you shave do it after cleansing and before moisturising).

For a man’s moisturiser, look for something that soothes irritation, controls oil but boosts hydration.

Remember even if you do have an oiler skin, it still needs water from your moisturiser.

Third, protect your skin from the sun.

This is an essential step — year round — to guard against sun damage and ageing.

A fluid texture, high SPF sunscreen will help your skin.

Grooming for guys is about laying good foundations for a healthy skin.

And it’s easy to ace skincare with a simple approach, especially in a world that may seem awash with billions of products.

Remember, an aesthetic medical doctor can help guide you, so pro opinion is often the best way to start.

Then invest in the basics and add a treatment (like a serum) as you need it. It’s like that old saying “slow and steady wins the race” — it can really reduce the overwhelm and help you put your best face forward.

However there also five ways to sort out your skin: Treatments for serious game face

Tried a facial or two but looking for more answers?

For specific concerns, now’s the time to rev your game.

Signs of ageing, rosacea or battles with acne need non-invasive treatments with hard hitting results. Non-invasive aesthetic medicine not only improves the look of your skin, but its health too.

And as your skin is your body’s largest organ, that’s a really good thing! Additionally there’s very little downtime and you’ll be back to work or virtual-meet ready as soon as.

And also, the countdown to summer holidays is heating up.

Let’s not forget that!

Here’s the deal with men’s skincare treatments.

Peels

Your acne is driving you nuts!

A chemical peel might just change your skin around. Peels, like a Beta Hydroxy Peels are known to be effective in men’s skincare treatment and can help reduce breakouts and decongest pores. They work by gently resurfacing skin, lifting off dead skin cells and stimulating cell renewal. They also tackle ageing concerns. A series of them helps lessen the look of soft lines and wrinkles as well as surface pigmentation.

Neurotoxins

Heard your brother been teased about his “Brotox” sessions? It’s no joke. Neurotoxins are a brilliant treatment for ageing bugbears like crow’s feet as well as wrinkles that really stand out for guys like the forehead furrow, also known as the “thinking man’s wrinkle.” And expert aesthetic medical doctors know just how to inject so you get that refreshed look you’re after without going overboard.

Dermal volumisers

Another form of injectables able to put back in what time has taken out, dermal volumisers are a means to “age well” and incredibly solution-based. Got an issue with under eye dark circles? Here’s where dermal volumisers (along with carboxytherapy) work wonders! The trick is to help re-pad the orbital bone. This area of the face looks sunken in as we age. And as the natural padding sinks, the lower eyelid lies presses against it. The result? Dark circles can look worse.

Bio-remodelling

The world of injectables has got real exciting and for men treatments, like bio-remodelling means skin is renewed over time with texture and skin laxity treated via powerful hyaluronic acid. Meet Bio-remodelling injectable treatments, sometimes referred ‘injectable moisturiser.’

However it’s so much more! It’s a chance to give your face a real skin overhaul, tackling crepe-like sagginess as well as refresh a dull complexion. The best news? An anti-ageing kick with the stimulation of collagen and elastin production. This is one to really bust those weary end-of-year blues.

Laser

A real helper with men’s skin issues, laser treatments take on many concerns. Besides tell tale rosacea, laser is useful for skin tags and DPN. Red cheeks caused by dilated blood capillaries on the face needs the power of laser to constrict tiny blood vessels, lessening the red look of skin. And while ruddy cheeks will look less flushed, it may take up to six sessions for best results. This type of treatment also means other awkward skin conditions can be zapped. DPN? Skin tags? A medical laser procedure means skin treatment and revitalisation – even hair removal is possible with laser.

Feeling ready to look amazing? Take your grooming to the next level with skincare treatments that tackle the top face issues for men; acne, ageing as well as specific conditions. No use messing around, with on-the-money treatments you can knock those skin goals out the park and reap skin rewards now and in the years to come.