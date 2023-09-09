Why I attended President’s inauguration: Harry Wilson

Dear Fellow Zimbabweans,

I HOPE this message finds you in good health and high spirits. Today, I wish to address you with an open heart and a strong conviction for the betterment of our beloved nation, Zimbabwe.

As you are aware, I had the honour of attending the inauguration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the National Sports Stadium on Monday. While the election results did not sway in my favour, I felt it was my duty as a patriotic Zimbabwean to stand alongside our new leadership.

In our democratic process, I, along with 10 other candidates, presented myself as a choice for the leadership of our nation. The majority of Zimbabweans made their voices heard, and President Mnangagwa emerged as the elected leader. This is a testament to the strength of our democracy and the power of your voices as citizens.

It is crucial to understand that in a democracy, we may have been rivals in the voting booth, but we should never consider each other as enemies. President Mnangagwa now holds the mandate bestowed upon him by our fellow citizens to lead our great nation. It is our collective responsibility to respect that mandate and work together for the progress and development of Zimbabwe.

Unity, peace, and co-operation are the pillars upon which nations rise to greatness. Today, I call upon all of us, regardless of our political affiliations or past differences, to unite under the banner of Zimbabwe. Let us bury the hatchet of election rivalry and instead pick up the tools of unity and collaboration.

Our nation faces challenges, as all nations do, but our strength lies in our ability to face these challenges together. By standing together as Zimbabweans, we can overcome obstacles, build a brighter future, and ensure that our children inherit a prosperous and harmonious nation.

I believe in Zimbabwe’s potential, and I know that you do too. Let us harness our collective energies, talents, and ideas to shape the Zimbabwe we all envision: a Zimbabwe where every citizen can thrive, a Zimbabwe that is a beacon of hope and prosperity in our region and beyond.

I urge you to join hands with me in supporting President Mnangagwa’s leadership. Let us work together for the common good, for the advancement of our nation, and for the well-being of all Zimbabweans.

In our journey towards a brighter future, it is essential that we reflect upon the ideals that bind us as Zimbabweans. Our nation’s history is a fabric woven with the threads of sacrifice, resilience, and the pursuit of freedom. We have faced numerous challenges and triumphed over adversity through unity and determination.

The recent election served as a powerful reminder of the strength of our democratic system. It showcased our collective ability to express our choices through the ballot box, reaffirming the principles upon which our nation was founded. While I, along with my fellow candidates, embarked on this democratic journey, President Mnangagwa emerged as the choice of the majority.

It is at moments like these that we must put aside our differences and embrace the common goal of building a prosperous and harmonious Zimbabwe. As a patriotic Zimbabwean, I attended the inauguration not merely as a former candidate but as a citizen who understands that the truest measure of our democracy lies in our ability to respect the people’s choice and support the elected leadership.

In the spirit of unity, I extend my hand to all Zimbabweans, regardless of your political affiliations or voting preferences. Let us remember that our diversity is our strength, and our collective vision should transcend party lines. Together, we can overcome the challenges that lie ahead, from economic development to social progress, by fostering a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect.

Our nation’s history is filled with stories of resilience and unwavering determination. We have faced formidable challenges and have emerged stronger each time, guided by the principles of unity, peace, and shared purpose. Today, as we navigate the path towards a brighter Zimbabwe, let us draw inspiration from our past triumphs.

We envision a Zimbabwe where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive, where the youth can aspire to greatness, and where the elderly can enjoy their well-earned retirement in comfort. This vision can only be realised when we work hand in hand, setting aside our political differences for the greater good of our nation.

President Mnangagwa’s leadership represents an opportunity for us to unite and harness our collective potential. While we may have been rivals in the political arena, we are all stakeholders in the future of Zimbabwe. Let us support our elected leaders in their endeavours to address the challenges we face, from economic revitalisation to social inclusion.

As we move forward, I believe that our shared commitment to Zimbabwe will be the driving force behind our progress. It is a commitment that transcends party lines and political ideologies, rooted in our love for our nation and our desire to see it flourish.

In closing, I would like to express my gratitude to all Zimbabweans for your unwavering dedication to our beloved country. Let us continue to work together, hand in hand, to build the Zimbabwe we envision – a Zimbabwe that stands as a beacon of hope, prosperity, and unity.

Thank you, and may peace, unity, and progress guide our path forward. — Peter Harry Wilson

Peter Harry Wilson is the leader of the opposition party, Democratic Official Party. He writes in his personal capacity.