WHO lauds Zim health transformation

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

The World Health Organisation has praised Zimbabwe for championing health sector transformation and has is pleased over the role WHO itself has played

WHO’s congratulations were sent to the Ministry of Health and Child Care after it scooped the best stand prize in the health sector category at the just ended Zimbabwe Agriculture Show.

Zimbabwe’s health sector has undergone a major reconfiguration and upgrade in the Second Republic in line with President Mnangagwa’s drive towards universal health coverage of sufficient quality consistent with an empowered upper-middle income economy. The upgrading process was accelerated when Covid-19 struck Zimbabwe, with the private sector backing Government efforts, and this upgrading has continued as Covid-19 retreated, with local authorities, especially the rural district councils, using a good slice of their growing devolution funds to build or expand clinics while the Government is not just improving existing hospitals but building a chain of new health facilities that fill the gap between a clinic and a district hospital.

Posting on micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter), WHO country representative Professor Jean-Marie Dangou expressed his pleasure at the recognition extended to the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

“Congratulations @MoHCCZim for winning the Best Stand Prize in the Health Sector Category at the Zim Agricultural Show!

“WHO Zimbabwe is proud to have supported the healthcare transformation talks, which effectively disseminated crucial health information to the public,” reads part of the post by Prof Dangou.

Permanent Secretary for Health and Child Care Air Commodore Dr Jasper Chimedza received the award from President Mnangagwa on behalf of the Ministry.

Spokesperson in the Ministry Mr Donald Mujiri said at the show they showed off the health sector milestones as well as offered free medical services.

“The ministry of health and child care was amongst the 520 exhibitors at the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show and won a best stand prize in the health sector category,” said Mr Mujiri. “The ministry’s exhibition was to show the milestones achieved and interventions.

“We used this multilateral platform to offer free service, and consultants live interaction with the public both local and international audiences,” said Mr Mujiri.