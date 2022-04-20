WHO keen on use of muti

GENEVA. – The World Health Organisation yesterday launched its Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India, aimed at unlocking its potential by blending ancient practices with modern science.

The knowledge hub is intended to create a body of reliable evidence and data on traditional medicine practices and products to help inform standards and the cost-effective use of methods that go outside conventional medicine.

“Harnessing the potential of traditional medicine would be a game-changer for health when founded on evidence, innovation and sustainability,” the WHO said, noting that traditional medicine formed part of the growing health and wellness industries. The hub will be temporarily housed at the Institute Teaching and Research in Ayurveda in Jamnagar on India’s west coast until the new 14-hectare site in the city is completed in 2024.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus joined Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Gujarati city to lay the foundation stone. Around 80 percent of the world’s population is thought to use traditional medicine, such as herbal mixtures, acupuncture, yoga, ayurvedic medicine and indigenous therapies.

“For many millions of people around the world, traditional medicine is the first port of call to treat many diseases,” Tedros told the ceremony. – AFP